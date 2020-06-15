Elizabeth Yoder91, of Dundee went home to be with her LORD on Saturday, June 13, 2020 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Wayne County on November 12, 1928 to the late Noah B. and Lucy (Miller) Weaver and married John E.N. Yoder on November 25, 1948. He died on August 20, 2010. She was a member of Agape Christian Fellowship and served, along with her husband, as house parents at Freedom Hills Ministry for several years.She is survived by her children, Miriam (Dave) Beachy of Strasburg, Ervin (Sarah Sue) Yoder of Dundee, Lucy Wood of New Philadelphia, Ruth (Brian) Wells of Atwater, Kayte (George) Yoder of Millersburg, Aaron (Naomi) Yoder of Leesburg, Indiana and Esther (Kim) Eichorn of Dundee; 24 grandchildren; 61 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann (James) Beachy of Dover; and brothers, Eli (Amanda) Weaver of New Philadelphia and Roy (Judy) Weaver of South Carolina. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two infant granddaughters; an infant great grandson; son-in-law, Doug Wood; brother, Dan (Elizabeth) Weaver; and sister, Jemima (Roy) Yoder.Private Family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Marantha Fellowship Church Cemetery with Pastors Luke Stutzman and Junior Kline officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Maranatha Fellowhip Church, 941 SR 93, Sugarcreek with social distancing being observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141