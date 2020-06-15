Elizabeth Yoder
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Yoder

91, of Dundee went home to be with her LORD on Saturday, June 13, 2020 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Wayne County on November 12, 1928 to the late Noah B. and Lucy (Miller) Weaver and married John E.N. Yoder on November 25, 1948. He died on August 20, 2010. She was a member of Agape Christian Fellowship and served, along with her husband, as house parents at Freedom Hills Ministry for several years.

She is survived by her children, Miriam (Dave) Beachy of Strasburg, Ervin (Sarah Sue) Yoder of Dundee, Lucy Wood of New Philadelphia, Ruth (Brian) Wells of Atwater, Kayte (George) Yoder of Millersburg, Aaron (Naomi) Yoder of Leesburg, Indiana and Esther (Kim) Eichorn of Dundee; 24 grandchildren; 61 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann (James) Beachy of Dover; and brothers, Eli (Amanda) Weaver of New Philadelphia and Roy (Judy) Weaver of South Carolina. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two infant granddaughters; an infant great grandson; son-in-law, Doug Wood; brother, Dan (Elizabeth) Weaver; and sister, Jemima (Roy) Yoder.

Private Family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Marantha Fellowship Church Cemetery with Pastors Luke Stutzman and Junior Kline officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Maranatha Fellowhip Church, 941 SR 93, Sugarcreek with social distancing being observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Maranatha Fellowhip Church
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Marantha Fellowship Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved