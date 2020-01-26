|
|
Ella Coblentz
91, of Millersburg, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home. She was born on April 30, 1928 to the late Jacob and Mary (Miller) Beachy and married Paul Coblentz on January 11, 1949. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2013. She was a member of Gospel Haven Mennonite Church in Benton. She loved helping people. In addition to raising eight children she was a foster parent, volunteered at Pomerene Hospital, and worked at The Amish and Mennonite Heritage Center. She also loved to quilt and sew.
Ella is survived by her children, Roy Coblentz and Willis (Ruth) Coblentz, both of Millersburg, daughter-in-law Valletta Coblentz of Waynesboro, PA, Paul Jr. (Mary) Coblentz of Fredericksburg, Anna Ruth (Mark) Kaufman of Sugarcreek, Jacob (Joann) Coblentz of Millersburg, Philip (Elsie) Coblentz of St. Louisville and Samuel (Lori) Coblentz of Hartville; 30 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; sisters, Verna (Andy) Miller of Millersburg and Esther (Henry) Hostetler of Prescott Valley, AZ. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son David; a sister, Anna Miller; and a brother, Levi Beachy.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at the Gospel Haven Mennonite Church in Benton with Pastor Sam Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the church. Spidell Funeral home in Mount Eaton is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff at Walnut Hills for their outstanding care and to Lifecare Hospice for their wonderful end of life care and support.
Spidell - Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 26, 2020