Ella May Perkins
age 89, of Dover, formerly of Piedmont, Freeport and Sherrodsville, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Born January 17, 1930 in Harrison County near Cadiz she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Bessie Carrothers Thompson. She married Robert Perkins on October 22, 1960, who preceded her in death on September 18, 2005.
Ella was on the Harrison County Cancer Society Board for many years and volunteered for Community Hospice in Tuscarawas County at the Browse and Buy Store. She was a member of the Holmes United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia and the United Methodist Women. She also belonged to Hands Across Sherrodsville and the Salvation Army.
Surviving are a son Bill (Toni) Perkins of Cadiz, daughters Christine (Bill) Brokaw of Adena and Sondra (Jeffrey) Hedges of Medford, NJ, a step daughter Marsha (George) Coffman of Summerville, SC, sisters Alice Covert of Hollywood, FL and Ginny (Lou) Ullrich of Rockford, IL, eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by a sister Mary Johnson, a brother Allen Thompson and a step granddaughter Leanne Rollyson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home, located at 7345 Roswell Rd SW, Sherrodsville with Pastor Barry Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenmont Cemetery, Freeport. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Contributions in Ella's memory may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
Baxter-Gardner
(740) 269-9225
www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 22, 2019