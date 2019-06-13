Home

Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
(740) 942-2650
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
ELLEN L. ORR Obituary
Ellen L. Orr

78, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 5, 1941 in Cadiz, a daughter of the late Leonard and Enid Patterson Merryman. Ellen was a homemaker who enjoyed family get-togethers, fishing, and riding a four-wheeler. An avid bowler, she was the first lady to bowl a 300 game in a league. She was a member of Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie J. Orr in 2012; a son, Leonard Orr; and two brothers, Allen and Arnold Lewis Merryman.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Orr of New Philadelphia; four sons: Ron (Terri) Orr of Portage, IN, Joe (Shelly) Orr of Jewett, Jim (Joyce) Orr of Lafferty, and Larry (Sarah) Orr of New Philadelphia; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (Harold) Rogers of Cadiz; and her Pekapom dog, Baby Girl.

Friends may call (TODAY) Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio 43983. Online condolences may be made at: www.clark-kirkland.com

Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 740-942-2650
Published in The Times Reporter on June 13, 2019
