Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
ELMER E. "ROCKY" MILLER


1948 - 2020
ELMER E. "ROCKY" MILLER Obituary
Elmer E."Rocky" Miller

February 15, 1948 - February 9, 2020

Elmer E. "Rocky" Miller, 71, Elkhart, IN, died at 6:31 pm on Sunday, February 9th., at his residence, after a brief illness. He was born on February 15, 1948 in Ligonier, IN, to Elmer K. and Mattie (Miller) Miller. On May 31, 2006 in New Philadelphia, OH, he married Edna "Eddy" Garner; she survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are two sons, William (Toni) Hummel III of Elkhart, Brandon (Jamie) Hummel of Lapaz, TX; five daughters; numerous grandchildren; four brothers: Marv (Sally) Miller of Elkhart, Al Miller of Canyon Lake, TX, O.J. (Mary) Miller of Goshen, Perry (Hazel) Miller of LaGrange; sister, Nancy (Milo) Mast of Goshen. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Chris LeRoy Miller.

Visitation from 3:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, February 13th., and one hour prior to 10:00 am funeral service Friday, February 14th., at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery, Goshen. Memorials may be given to Center for Hospice Care. Online condolences may be offered at: millerstewartfuneralhome.com

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 574-825-2930
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020
