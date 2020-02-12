|
|
Elmer E."Rocky" Miller
February 15, 1948 - February 9, 2020
Elmer E. "Rocky" Miller, 71, Elkhart, IN, died at 6:31 pm on Sunday, February 9th., at his residence, after a brief illness. He was born on February 15, 1948 in Ligonier, IN, to Elmer K. and Mattie (Miller) Miller. On May 31, 2006 in New Philadelphia, OH, he married Edna "Eddy" Garner; she survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are two sons, William (Toni) Hummel III of Elkhart, Brandon (Jamie) Hummel of Lapaz, TX; five daughters; numerous grandchildren; four brothers: Marv (Sally) Miller of Elkhart, Al Miller of Canyon Lake, TX, O.J. (Mary) Miller of Goshen, Perry (Hazel) Miller of LaGrange; sister, Nancy (Milo) Mast of Goshen. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Chris LeRoy Miller.
Visitation from 3:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, February 13th., and one hour prior to 10:00 am funeral service Friday, February 14th., at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery, Goshen. Memorials may be given to Center for Hospice Care. Online condolences may be offered at: millerstewartfuneralhome.com
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 574-825-2930
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020