Elmer P. "Jeep" Affolter
Age 67, of Uhrichsville, OH., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019, following complications from a heart attack. Born May 27, 1952 in Dennison, OH., Jeep is the son of the late Elmer Affolter, Jr. and Neva Jean "Teny" (Page) Affolter. In 1971, Jeep graduated from Claymont High School. He was employed at Conrail as a repairman and at Trinity Twin City Hospital. Jeep enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting, watching movies, going out to eat and he loved his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jeep is preceded in death by his wife, Jill M. (Pancher) Affolter, who passed away October 15, 2010; his siblings: Angel, Jill, Libby, Richard, Bill and John; and his father and mother-in-law, Jack and Donna Pancher.
Jeep is survived by his children: Dustin A. (Christine) Affolter, Nicholas P. (Margie) Affolter and Ivory D. Affolter (companion Mark Devore); his grandchildren: Jackson, Kamryn, Natalie, Zachary and Lily Affolter, Charlie, Seth, Spencer and Maggie Melzer; his siblings: Tena (Jim) West, Barb (Bob) Colvin, Karen (Steve) Morris, Pink (Karl) Hoop, Becky Bennington, Cathy (Willard) Menefee, Jimbo (Bubbles) Affolter, Bob (Donna) Affolter and Ben (Julie) Affolter.
Funeral services for Jeep will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Jack Pancher officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville.
A gathering will follow at the Foursquare Church in Uhrichvsille. Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Hospital Twin City United Volunteer Auxiliary – Coffee Bar, 819 N. 1st St., Dennison, OH., 44621.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 18, 2019