Home

POWERED BY

Services
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
Uhrichsville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
Uhrichsville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELMER AFFOLTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELMER P. "JEEP" AFFOLTER


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELMER P. "JEEP" AFFOLTER Obituary
Elmer P. "Jeep" Affolter

Age 67, of Uhrichsville, OH., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019, following complications from a heart attack. Born May 27, 1952 in Dennison, OH., Jeep is the son of the late Elmer Affolter, Jr. and Neva Jean "Teny" (Page) Affolter. In 1971, Jeep graduated from Claymont High School. He was employed at Conrail as a repairman and at Trinity Twin City Hospital. Jeep enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting, watching movies, going out to eat and he loved his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jeep is preceded in death by his wife, Jill M. (Pancher) Affolter, who passed away October 15, 2010; his siblings: Angel, Jill, Libby, Richard, Bill and John; and his father and mother-in-law, Jack and Donna Pancher.

Jeep is survived by his children: Dustin A. (Christine) Affolter, Nicholas P. (Margie) Affolter and Ivory D. Affolter (companion Mark Devore); his grandchildren: Jackson, Kamryn, Natalie, Zachary and Lily Affolter, Charlie, Seth, Spencer and Maggie Melzer; his siblings: Tena (Jim) West, Barb (Bob) Colvin, Karen (Steve) Morris, Pink (Karl) Hoop, Becky Bennington, Cathy (Willard) Menefee, Jimbo (Bubbles) Affolter, Bob (Donna) Affolter and Ben (Julie) Affolter.

Funeral services for Jeep will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Jack Pancher officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville.

A gathering will follow at the Foursquare Church in Uhrichvsille. Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Hospital Twin City United Volunteer Auxiliary – Coffee Bar, 819 N. 1st St., Dennison, OH., 44621.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740.922.3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELMER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now