ELSIE (ZUERCHER) BYLER
Elsie (Zuercher) Byler

98, of Walnut Creek, went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Walnut Hills Nursing Home after a short period of declining health. She was born near Berlin, Ohio, on October 20, 1922, to the late Clarence F. Zuercher and Ada (Hershberger) Zuercher. She married Andrew Byler on February 14, 1958. She graduated from Walnut Creek High School and earned a bachelors degree in education from Goshen College. She was a retired teacher, having taught in various one room school houses such as Troyer Ridge and Sharps, while finishing her teaching career teaching Title I reading at Wise School. She was a member of the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church. She operated a dairy farm in Walnut Creek with her husband and fed Holstein heifers for neighboring farmers through her late 80's. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with her "Pop" in the woods hunting and holding the rope while he climbed trees to collect eggs from bird's nests. Having spent several summers at the Rocky Mountain Camp, she enjoyed regaling the tales of climbing mountains, particularly Long's Peak.

She is survived by her sons: John Byler of Walnut Creek, Bruce Byler of Walnut Creek and Bryan (Teresa) Byler of Millersburg; grandchildren: Erin (Dave) Jenks of Rocky River, Ohio, Andrew (Elizabeth) Byler of Canton, Ohio, Shane Byler of Walnut Creek, Holly Byler of Canton; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded death by her two brothers, Lloyd Zuercher and Venus Zuercher.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church with Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the Church with the family not in attendance. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
