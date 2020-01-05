|
|
Elsie Loraine McCamant
89, of Dennison, formerly of Mineral City, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born August 13, 1930 in Kent, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Neva (Poole) Reeves. On December 2, 1950, Elsie married William James McCamant, II, with whom she enjoyed over 31 years of marriage until his passing on March 20, 1982.
They are survived by six children: Martha Stackhouse, Linda (Ron) Swigert, Cindy Armstrong, William (Ruby) McCamant, III, Ruth (Jeff) Swaney, and David (Becky) McCamant; and over 80 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Alberta and Frank Poole; son-in-law, Daniel Stackhouse; 2 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in New Cumberland Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 5, 2020