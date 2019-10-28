|
|
Elva Kaufman
90, of Sugarcreek, passed into the Lord's presence on October 26, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. She loved people and sent many birthday cards and notes of encouragement to people she came to know. She was a minister's wife and missionary for many years, and traveled with her husband to Texas, Liberia, and Belize, making many friends along the way.
Elva was born to Benjamin and Emma Miller, on April 22, 1929, in Millersburg, Ohio. On October 18, 1956, she married Reuben Kaufman, who preceded her in death on August 5, 2017.
She is survived by her 5 children: J Mark (Anna Ruth) of Sugarcreek, Judy Kaufman of Sugarcreek, Joy Elliott of Canton, James (Erma) of Millersburg, and Mary (Mark) Sorge of Milford, OH; along with her grandchildren: Douglas (Laura), Jeffrey (Whitney), Nathan (Karen), Eric (Tina), Anika, Andrew, Matthew, Michelle, Melody; and seven great grandchildren. She has a surviving sibling, Roman (Ada) Miller of Millersburg; and a sister-in-law, Sue Yoder. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alvin and Ura Miller; her sister, Sarah Miller; and a son-in-law, Vernon Elliott.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 30th., at 10 a.m., with Minister Philip Miller officiating. Calling hours and funeral will be at Messiah Fellowship Church, 5237 SR 557, Millersburg, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family wishes to thank LifeCare Hospice and Messiah Fellowship Church. Memorial contributions may be sent to: LifeCare Hospice at 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691, or made online at: LifecareHospice.org
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 28, 2019