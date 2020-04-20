|
Emanuel A. Miller
82, of 5907 TR 355, Millersburg passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence after a 2-year battle with cancer. He was born on May 9, 1937 to the late Adam H. and Lizzie E. (Miller) Miller. He married Verna Schlabach on July 19, 1956. She survives. Emanuel was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his six children, Wilma (Wayne) Yoder, Roy (Laura) Miller both of Millersburg, Ervin (Freda) Miller of the home, Ivan (Cindy) Miller of Baltic, Mabel (Ben) Raber of Berlin, and Ed (Tammy) Miller of Holmesville; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; his brother Jonas (Elizabeth deceased) Miller, sisters Annie (Andy deceased) Raber, and Fannie (Emanuel H.) Yoder. In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by two sisters Saloma (Noah) Raber and Amanda (Emanuel) Schlabach.
Funeral services will be held at the family residence 5907 TR 355, Millersburg, OH 44654 on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Junior A. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery. A special thanks to LifeCare Hospice for their kind caregiving to Emanuel.
Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 20, 2020