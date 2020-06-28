Emanuel H. (Menny) Schlabach
1929 - 2020
Emanuel H. Schlabach (Menny)

90, of 4324 Township Road 617, Millersburg passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on August 29, 1929 to the late Harvey J. and Susan (Gingerich) Schlabach. He married Mary E. Weaver on March 10, 1953. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2015. Emanuel was ordained as a minister on May 12, 1963 and was a member of the Amish Church.

Surviving are 10 children; Susie (Henry) Hershberger of Sugarcreek, Arie (David) Schlabach of Medina, NY, Katie (Aaron) Yoder of the home, Ellen (Wayne) Yoder of Millersburg, currently at Gap Mills, WV, Mark (Ruby) Schlabach of Union Grove, NC, Junior (Esta) Schlabach of Dundee, Ruth (Wayne) Raber of Cochranton, PA, Edna (Lloyd) Miller of Millersburg, Ivan (Barbara) Schlabach of Jamestown, PA, Rhoda (Joseph) Miller of Jamestown, PA; 67 grandchildren; 103 great-grandchildren; and a sister Mary Miller of Martinsburg, OH. Preceding him in death is a grandson Jared Schlabach; two great-grandchildren, Seth Miller and Angela Miller; three sisters and their spouses, Mattie (Ura) Troyer, Ella (Ervin) Mullet, Amanda (Roy) Wengerd; a sister Verna Schlabach; and a brother-in-law Monroe Miller.

Funeral services will be held at the Affordable Barn Company 4260 TR 617, Millersburg, OH 44654 on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:00 AM with Allen Burkholder officiating. Burial will follow at the Hershberger Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the same location on Sunday and Monday any time after 1:00 PM with a no handshaking policy being observed.

Miller Funeral Care –Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 28, 2020.
