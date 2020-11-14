1/
Emanuel J. Yoder
Emanuel J. Yoder

74, of 9361 CR 329, Holmesville, passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 12, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on May 5, 1946 to the late John E. and Anna (Miller) Yoder. On May 13, 1971 he married Barbara Ann Weaver who survives. Emanuel was a retired farmer and also assisted his wife Barbara Ann with their fabric store (Pine Lane Fabrics). He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving is his wife Barbara Ann; nephew and caregiver John (Marilyn) Raber and their children, Kyle, Jamie, and Kaylene; a brother, Mose (Katie Mae) of Trail; three sisters, Susie (Roman) Miller of Farmerstown, Edna (Mose) Mast of Fresno, Fannie (Abe) Miller of New Bedford; two sisters-in-law Barbara (late Roman) Yoder of Charm and Beth (late Henry) Eicleberry; two brothers-in-law, Noah (late Anna) Yoder of Walnut Creek and Ray (late Ida) (Miriam) Hershberger of Baltic; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by eight brothers, Andrew, Roman, Abe, John, Roy, Henry, Eli, and Daniel; and six sisters, Mary, Katie, Ella, Ada, Anna, and Ida.

Funeral services will be held at the home on Sunday, November 15, at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Wayne W. Kuhns officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder Cemetery in Prairie Twp. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. on Friday and any time on Saturday. The family expresses their gratitude to LifeCare Hospice and Andy and Barbara Mast, as well as to the church, family, and friends for their support during this time.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
