Emerson H. "J.R." Stull
1941 - 2020
Emerson H. "J.R." Stull, Jr.

78, of Port Washington, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born Dec. 26, 1941 in Mill Twp., near Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late Emerson Howard and Arietta Louise "Granny" (Fisk) Stull. J.R. was a lifelong area resident who was a 1961 graduate of Port Washington High School. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army, stationed in Germany, from 1964 to 1966. J.R. was employed by Zanco for 21 years, doing maintenance for a number of area McDonald's restaurants, until his retirement. A gifted musician, J.R. loved to play, sing and write Country, Gospel, Bluegrass and Texas Swing music, having recorded his own albums. He had fond memories of his musical adventures while living in Germany, and will be remembered for playing with many informal jam sessions and at area churches. He attended Uhrichsville Christian Fellowship.

J.R. is survived by his children, Pastor Jeannie (Pastor Mike) Stull-Smallwood, Pastor Jimmy (Gale) Stull, Tina Stull, and Shane (Angie) Stull; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Glenn, Donald (Addie), and Franklin Stull; sisters, Shirley Bartholow and Marlene (Richard) Quillen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

According to J.R.'s wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
