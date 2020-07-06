Emerson J. "Junior" Renicker



86, of Omaha, Neb., and formerly of Dover, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born December 11, 1933 in Dover he was a son of the late Emerson W. and Flora Dolvin Renicker. Emerson was also preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Renicker on October 18, 1997; son, Garry Renicker; sister, Patricia and two grandsons. Emerson was a farmer in Dover before joining the army in 1955. After his military service, he joined the Dover Police force as a patrolman and was promoted to captain in 1962. Emerson then went to work for Superior Dairy where he was employed for 32 years before moving to Omaha in 1999. When he lived in Dover, he was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. In his spare time, Emerson loved the outdoors, camping and traveling, and was a handyman all his life.



He is survived by his second wife, Barbara (Hanenkrat-Herman); children, Gregory (Michelle), Jeffrey (Becky), Mike (Denise) Herman and Tanya Herman; daughter-in-law, Susan; sisters, Charlotte (Terry) Paisley and June (Jim) Boltz; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Thomas Dunkle officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Emerson may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.



