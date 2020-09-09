Emery Dee Brumit
81, of New Philadelphia passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 10, 1939, in McLeansboro, Ill., he was the son of the late Isaac and Flora (Dooley) Brumit. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Loretta (Floyd) Thomas; and his father and mother-in-law, Harold and Marian Adams. He graduated from McLeansboro High School. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Ohio where he met Peggy Elaine Adams. The couple got married on July 2, 1960. He was the owner of Cubby Drilling in Midvale, Ohio, and Marathon Manufacturing in Roswell, Ohio. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sporting events. He enjoyed attending car races with his friends and especially enjoyed watching his own car compete.
In addition to his wife, Peggy, he leaves behind his children, Mark (Brenda) Brumit of Stone Creek, Brenda (Ray) Tharp of Dover; grandchildren, Kyle (Tifney) Tharp of Stone Creek, Cody (Kayla) Tharp of Dover, Hannah (Tristan) Kostelnik of Marietta, and Morgan (Andrew) Bretz of Westerville; great-grandchildren, Reed and Taylor Tharp, Josie and Crew Tharp, and Brenna Kostelnik; sisters, Ruth (Bill) Foust of Texas, Maggie (John) Crew of Tennesee, Mary (Fred) Browning of Missouri; a special niece, Tammi Hogle of Millersburg, and great-niece, Markilynn Hogle of Akron; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced and masks are a state mandate. A private family service will be held later with Pastor Tom Hendershot officiating. The interment will take place at Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook for Emery, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Emery's family would like to express their appreciation for the care he received from the nurses and staff at Community Hospice. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or The Alzheimer's Association
, 23215 Commerce Park STE 300, Beachwood, OH 44122.