Emily ("Millie") Edith Robis (Fabiano)
of Telford, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Lutheran Community at Telford. Emily spent ninety-two years in Ohio; living in Canton and New Philadelphia, Ohio. Emily was the eldest daughter of Frank and Kamelia (Malatt) Fabiano. She was born in Roswell, Ohio on July 18, 1922. Emily graduated from Mineral City High School and continued her education at Timken Mercy School of Practical Nursing in Canton. She enjoyed helping others, which led to her career as a Practical Nurse at Timken Mercy Hospital. She practiced nursing for 30 years, retiring at seventy. She moved from Canton to New Philadelphia to be near her family after retirement. Emily was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia. She enjoyed attending mass, crafting, gardening, exercising at her local Senior Center, baking pies and visiting her daughter and son-in-law in Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Vincent Fabiano; her sister, Pauline Fry and husband, Clayton Fry; and her sister, Arlene Todd; one niece, Jill Llewellyn and husband, Michael Llewellyn also predeceased Emily. She leaves behind her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Stuart Fine of Ambler, Pennsylvania. She also leaves niece Cindy Jo Felgenhauer (Todd) and her husband, Ron and son, Ryan; and two nephews, Timothy James Todd and his wife, Ida Todd and Shane Michael Llewellyn and his fiancé, Star Amos.
In this time of pandemic, a private service will take place at Calvary Cemetery in New Philadelphia. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes and Crematory in Dover is handling the arrangements. To share a fond memory of Emily, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website at: www.tolandherzig.com
Those inclined to make a donation in her memory, can consider donating to the Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375, a local SPCA, shelter or rescue. Emily never met a dog she did not adore.