Emily Ruth (Dillehay) Rummell
98, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 in her home following a short period of declining health. A daughter of the late William and Hazel (Atkinson) Dillehay, Emily was born November 12, 1921 at Newcomerstown, Ohio. Emily was a homemaker and a LD teacher having earned her BA in education with further certification in LD tutoring, all while raising five daughters. She enjoyed sewing, baking and learning about nutrition.
She is survived by three daughters, Susan (Allan) Ferguson of Republic, Wash., Dana (Brian) Sweet of Savannah, Ga. and Nita Heavilin of New Philadelphia, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Rummell; two daughters, Andrea Beckley and Betsy Baxter; a son-in-law, Clyde Heavilin; a brother, John Dillehay and a sister, Billie Gibson.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. in West Lawn Cemetery at Newcomerstown with John Gibson officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Emily by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
. Contributions may be made in Emily's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.