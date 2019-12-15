The Times Reporter Obituaries
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Mose Weaver residence
8787 Township Road 656
Fredericksburg, OH
EMMA D. SCHLABACH


1920 - 2019
EMMA D. SCHLABACH Obituary
Emma D. Schlabach

99, of 3710 County Road, 200, Fredericksburg, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. She was born near Orrville on July 6, 1920 to the late Dan J and Emma J. (Miller) Mast and married Dan J.L. Schlabach on January 1, 1942. He died February 1, 1999. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

She is survived by children, Elizabeth Schlabach of Sarasota, FL, Arie (Mose) Weaver, Susan (Aaron) Fisher and Ada Mae Kauffman, all of Fredericksburg, Aden (Barbara) Schlabach of the home and Elsie (William) Yoder of Sugarcreek; a son-in-law, Joe Hostetler of Fredericksburg; 33 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughters, Mary Hostetler and Esther Weaver; sons-in-law, Roy Kauffman and Lester Weaver; three grandchildren; 5 brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:00 am at the Mose Weaver residence, 8787 Township Road 656, Fredericksburg, with Minister Wayne Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Schlabach Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Mose Weaver residence. Spidell funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 15, 2019
