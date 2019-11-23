The Times Reporter Obituaries
93, of 5700 TR 401, Millersburg, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Sycamore Run Nursing Home in Millersburg. She was born in Holmes County on May 29, 1926 to the late Emanuel and Lizzie Ann (Troyer) Gingerich and married Lloyd Yoder on Dec. 18, 1947. He died in 2008. She was a homemaker and a member of the Amish Church.

She is survived by her children, Esther (Owen) Yoder of Millersburg, Erma Yoder and Carol Yoder both of the home, Wayne (Karin) Yoder of Millersburg, Dean (Elsie) Yoder of Dundee, and Arlene (Jerry) Miller of Millersburg; daughter-in-law, Cutia Yoder of Sugarcreek; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her sister, Nora Miller of Millersburg; and sister-in-law, Lorene Gingerich of Millersburg. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Darlene; son, Marvin; brothers, Henry, Atlee, and Paul; and sisters, Alma, Ida, and Nettie.

Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Owen Yoder residence 5628 TR 401, Millersburg with Bishop David Wengerd officiating. Burial will be in the Raber Cemetery in Walnut Creek Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call on Saturday anytime at the Owen Yoder residence after 10 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 23, 2019
