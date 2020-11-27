Emma J. Schrock71, of Sugarcreek, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia with her family by her side. She was born in Dover to the late Joseph R. and Emma E. (Schlabach) Yoder and married Eli L. Schrock on Feb. 26, 1972. He survives. She was a member of Sharon Conservative Mennonite Church.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, David (Jennifer) Schrock of New Philadelphia and Kevin (Elizabeth) Schrcok of Dundee; grandchildren, Alexander and Zaavan Schrock and Benjamin and Ramona Schrock; and her siblings, Laura, Edna and Mable Yoder all of Sugarcrek, Verba Johnson of New Philadelphia, Anna (Henry) Kline of Fryburg, Ada (John) Hochstetler of Milford, Indiana, Elsie (Delbert) Borkholder and Esther (John) Burkholder both of Nappanee, Indiana, Robert (Sharon) Yoder of Dover and Joseph Jr. (Mary Ellen) Yoder of Baltic. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Ann (Yoder) Hochstetler, Emmanuel Yoder and Melvin Yoder.Private family services for her children, siblings and their spouses will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Sharon Mennonite Conservative Church. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 2-5 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with face masks being required and social distancing being observed.Smith-Varns330-852-2141