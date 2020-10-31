1/1
EMMA J. YODER
1933 - 2020
Emma J. Yoder

87, of Walnut Creek, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a period of declining health. She was born in Millersburg on May 24, 1933, to the late Jacob and Cora (Miller) Beachy and married Noah Yoder on March 14, 1957. He died on December 3, 1964. She was a member of Sharon Conservative Mennonite Church.

She leaves behind five children: Gary (Michele) Yoder of Dover, Ruth (Yost) Miller of Berlin, Joyce (Les) Miller of Mt. Eaton, Mike (Regina) Yoder of Sugarcreek, and Anna (Robert) Rorick of Spotsylvania, VA; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brother, Jacob (Erma) Beachy; and sister-in-law, Sarah (Roman) Beachy. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her sisters: Lizzie Ann (Crist) Schrock, Verna (David) Miller, Mary (Atlee) Miller; brothers, Roman Beachy and Mose Beachy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Noah and Silva Beachy, Levi and Edna Beachy, Albert and Emma Beachy, Alvin and Maudie Beachy; and two sons-in-law, Yost Miller and Dennis Hershberger.

Services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sharon Conservative Mennonite Church with Bishop Ed Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 3-6 PM at the church where social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home website to share a memory. The family would like to thank the Walnut Hills Community and Community hospice for all their care and support during this time.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 31, 2020.
