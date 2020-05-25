EMMA LANE
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EMMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Lane

80, of Fresno, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a brief illness. She was born in Coshocton County on February 20, 1940 to the late William and Beulah (Domer) Smith and married Ted Lane on July 29, 1962. He died on February 16, 2009.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Raynae) Lane of Mt. Eaton and Mark Lane of Fresno; granddaughter Mary Ellen Lane of Dover; great granddaughter, Carolyn; brother, Robert Smith of Fresno; sisters-in-law, Doris Smith of Fresno and Mary Smith of Coshocton; and her good friend Freda Patterson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Becky Lane Mullet; brothers, Philip Smith and Gilbert Smith; sisters, Carol Glaser and Ruth Hershberger; and infant sister, Lucille.

Due to the current health crisis, Private graveside services will be held at Renner's Cemetery on Wednesday. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved