Emma Lane80, of Fresno, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a brief illness. She was born in Coshocton County on February 20, 1940 to the late William and Beulah (Domer) Smith and married Ted Lane on July 29, 1962. He died on February 16, 2009.She is survived by her sons, Richard (Raynae) Lane of Mt. Eaton and Mark Lane of Fresno; granddaughter Mary Ellen Lane of Dover; great granddaughter, Carolyn; brother, Robert Smith of Fresno; sisters-in-law, Doris Smith of Fresno and Mary Smith of Coshocton; and her good friend Freda Patterson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Becky Lane Mullet; brothers, Philip Smith and Gilbert Smith; sisters, Carol Glaser and Ruth Hershberger; and infant sister, Lucille.Due to the current health crisis, Private graveside services will be held at Renner's Cemetery on Wednesday. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141