Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Samuel A. Hershberger residence
2529 SR 651
Baltic, OH
EMMA M. TROYER


1940 - 2019
EMMA M. TROYER Obituary
Emma M. (Yoder) Troyer

79, of 2515 SR 651, Baltic, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness. She was born in Holmes County on January 14, 1940 to the late Manilius M. and Lizzie (Raber) Yoder and married Crist M. Troyer on March 7, 1963. He died on December 29, 2014. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

She is survived by her five sons and three daughters, Lizzie Mae (Samuel) Hershberger of the home, Esther (Mervin) Raber of Millersburg, Aden (Sara) Troyer of Millersburg, Susie (Monroe) Miler of Sugarcreek, Mose (Barbara) Troyer of Baltic, Crist Jr. (Mary) Troyer of Baltic, David (Mary) Troyer of Fresno, and Leroy (Miriam) Troyer of Baltic; 31 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brothers, Christ M. (Lizzie Ann) Yoder of Sugarcreek and Mose M.E. (Esther) Yoder of Baltic; sisters, Mattie Yoder of Fredericksburg, Barbara (John) Raber of Millersburg, and Betty Yoder of Millersburg; brother-in-law, Raymond N. (Edna) Miller of Millersburg; and sister-in-law, Fannie Yoder of Millersburg. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one infant grandson; two brothers, Jonas and Noah; four sisters, Katie, Susan, Mary, and Fannie; and brother-in-law, Dan B. Yoder.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Samuel A. Hershberger residence, 2529 SR 651, Baltic with Bishop Leroy M. Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery, Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Hershberger residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on July 8, 2019
