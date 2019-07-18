|
Emma M.E. Gerstacker 1943-2019
76, of Dover, died Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019, in the Inn at Northwood Village at Dover following a period of declining health. Born on June 9, 1943, in the Netherlands, Emma was a daughter of the late Gustav D.G. Mertens zur Borg and Mies Buytendijk-Mertens zur Borg. Following her formal education in the Netherlands, Emma worked as a tour manager in Europe prior to her marriage to Robert Gerstacker on January 26, 1981. After immigrating to The United States, she continued in the tourism profession. Together, the couple raised one son. Robert preceded Emma in death on August 30, 2008.
Emma was a life member of the Union Hospital Auxiliary and the National Tole Painters Society, Signpost Chapter of Wooster.
She is survived by her son, Stephen (Mallory) Gerstacker of New Philadelphia; a granddaughter, Beatrix Gerstacker; and a sister, Carry Volker-Mertens zur Borg of the Netherlands. In addition to her parents and husband, Emma was preceded in death by a sister, Adi Mertens zur Borg.
All are invited to share in a celebration of Emma's life on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia where a light reception will be held. Cremation care has been conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Memorial contributions in Emma's name may be directed to the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital Auxiliary, 659 Boulevard, Dover, Ohio 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Emma by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 18, 2019