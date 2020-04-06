|
|
Emma Miller
101, of Berlin, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. She was born to the late Levi and Mary (Schlabach) Hershberger on October 18, 1918 during the Spanish flu epidemic and died during the current Coronavirus epidemic. During the first 2 weeks of her life, 2 uncles and 2 aunts died from the 1918 epidemic. She married Lester M. Miller on November 25, 1937. He died in 1995. She was a member of the New Order Christian Fellowship Church.
She is survived by her 9 children: Mary Ellen (Nelson, deceased) Sommers, Marvin (Shirley) Miller, Esther (John) Miller, Willis (Nancy) Miller, Rhoda Bracken, David (Norma) Miller,Karen (John) Handley, Nancy (William) Casey, and Edwin (Rosalyn) Miller; 28 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 17 great great grandchildren; and 9 great great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Coty Bracken.
Private graveside services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bethel Fellowship Church Cemetery in Millersburg, OH, with Pastor John J. Miller conducting the service. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 6, 2020