Emma S. Antonelli
96, of Dover, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Altercare Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center. Born on February 12, 1923 in Dover she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina Carbone Antonelli.
Emma was also preceded in death by her brothers, Albert and Victor Antonelli; sister, Virginia Franz; niece, Karen Cotter and a nephew, Mark Sheeders.
Emma was an Executive Secretary at Joy Manufacturing, having retired in 1987 after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joe Seniors, past president of St. Joe's Alumni Association, LCBA, Regina Study Club, International Association of Administrative Assistants (IAAA), and the Toast Masters. She enjoyed being active and loved to play a round of golf and bowling; Emma had also served as the president of her bowling league.
Emma is survived by her sister, Irene Sheeders of California; her nieces and nephews, Christine (Jan) Naso, Emily Myers, Julie (John) DeSisto, Vicki (Don) Rzasa, Albert (Terri) Antonelli, Patricia (Dave) Lorenzoni, Tony (Jean) Antonelli, Mary (Steve) Lenarz, Mike (Kay) Antonelli, Angie (Don) Antonelli, Bridget (Dave) Hurd; and many great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13th starting at 10:30 am in the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday from 5-7 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Christian Wake services starting at 6:45. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Emma may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 9, 2020