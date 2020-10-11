1/1
Emmajane Dupler
1928 - 2020
Emmajane Dupler

age 92, of Dover, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the New Dawn Retirement Community following a period of declining health. Born Sept. 4, 1928, in New Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Herman W. and Mary V. Charnock Bonifant. Emmajane graduated from Dover High School in 1946, and, on March 16, 1948, married Kenneth R. "Kenny" Dupler. The couple raised three daughters and shared 56 years of marriage prior to Kenny's passing on June 26, 2004. Emmajane was a loving homemaker and volunteered at Dover's Union Hospital for 38 years. She was a faithful member of Winfield United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women; a member of Brandywine and Pomona Grange; a lifetime member of the P.T.A.; a Girl Scouts volunteer and recipient of the Thanks Badge; and a member of the Strasburg A.A.R.P. Emmajane enjoyed being with family and friends, playing bingo and cards, and potluck dinners.

She is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Bryan) Dague and Peggy (Todd) Bair, both of Dover; her granddaughters, Tammy, Amy, Adrianne, Amanda and Beth; her great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Kennedy, Nicholas, Daniel, Zane and Chayce; her great-great-granddaughter, Emma; and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and her husband, Kenny, Emmajane was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Baucus; and her siblings, Virginia, Wesley, Carl, Leroy and Max Bonifant.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5 – 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home with Rev. LuAnn Youngman officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are a State mandate. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Emmajane, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that donations in Emmajane's memory be made to the charity of the donor's choice.


Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
