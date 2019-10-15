|
|
Enos D. Raber
85, of 3325 CR 114, Sugarcreek, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:40 PM at his home. He was born in Holmes County on October 28, 1933 to the late Dan E. and Susan (Erb) Raber and married Clara Miller on December 5, 1963. She survives. He was a member of the old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Miriam (Roy) Miller of Sugarcreek, Anna (Ray) Hershberger of Dundee, Daniel (Mary) Raber of the home, Sarah (David) Troyer of Sugarcreek, and Katie (Noah) Raber of Fresno; 24 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Sarah (Dan) Beachy of Sugarcreek; a brother-in-law Monroe Yoder of Sugarcreek; and caregiver Susie Beachy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Henry Lee Raber; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Amanda Miller and Mary Yoder; and brother-in-law Levi Miller.
Services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Raber residence with Bishop Daniel Raber officiating. Burial will be in the Raber Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Raber residence. The family would like to thank Hospice of Tuscarawas County for their care and compassion at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019