Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Christian Church
125 N Uhrich
Uhrichsville, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
First Christian Church
125 N. Uhrich
Uhrichsville, OH
View Map
Resources
ERIC EMERSON COX


1975 - 2019
ERIC EMERSON COX Obituary
Eric Emerson Cox

Age 44, passed away peacefully at the Truman House Hospice Care Center, on Saturday August 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and mother. Though many serious medical events weakened his body since his diagnosis of brain cancer in 2008, his spiritual faith grew stronger as he witnessed to others. Eric was born on January 29, 1975, to Bill and Gay (LaPorte) Cox. He was a member of the Claymont Class of 1993 and attended Malone College. Eric's life began anew with his marriage to Aimee (Geibel) Cox on December 23, 2017. Their marriage, a wonderful blessing, was a perfect example of the covenant of their vows promising to love "in sickness and in health."

In addition to his wife and mother, Eric is survived by his son, Kyler Emerson Cox; and step-daughter, Sunny (Aaron) Cox and their children Arianna and Paxton. His close-knit extended family includes Uncle Rick and Sherrie Cox, Uncle Mark and Shari Cox, Aunt Beth Ann (Cox) and Mike Kopp, Aunt Ann (LaPorte) and Joe Varcolla, Uncle Tom and Kay LaPorte, as well as eleven cousins. Other survivors are his in-laws, Sid and Cindy Geibel; brother-in law, Reid (Kristin) Geibel; sisters-in-law, Courtney (John) Levengood, and Heather (Jeremy) Gingerich and nine nieces and nephews. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Bill; maternal grandparents, John Thomas and Frances (Lytle) LaPorte; and paternal grandparents, William and Mary Helen (Long) Cox.

In accordance with Eric's wishes, he has been cremated. Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Uhrichsville (125 N. Uhrich). At 3:00 p.m., a celebration of Eric's life will be led by Reverend Gordon Furbay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice (716 Commercial Ave SW, New Phila, OH. Arrangements are under the care of Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville, and a full obituary can be viewed at www.uhefh.com.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740-922-3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
