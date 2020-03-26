|
Eric G. Skelly
41, of Beach City, passed away March 24, 2020, following a vehicle accident on the Strasburg-Bolivar Rd. He was born at Massillon, the son of Leslie and Dianne Jackson Skelly and life resident of area. A 1997 graduate of Fairless High School, he was a truck driver for Skelly Trucking, Beach City.
In addition to is parents Eric is survived by two sons, E3 Dakota J. Skelly of Dayton, OH, and Braxton J. Skelly of Navarre; one brother, Leslie F. Skelly II of Beach City. Eric was preceded by one sister, Shawna Skelly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may sign guest book at www.lanatzerfuneralhome.com Lantzer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Lantzer, 330-756-2121
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020