Eric G. Skelly



A memorial service honoring Eric G. Skelly 41 of Beach City, who was killed in a traffic accident March 24, 2020, will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. friends may greet family from 11 to 12 in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City. Inurnment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery.



Lantzer 330 756 2121



