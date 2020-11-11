1/1
Eric R. Briggs
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric R. Briggs

65, of Dover went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born on Dec. 7, 1954 in Dover he was a son of the late Richard and Doris Hurst Briggs. He graduated in 1973 from New Philadelphia High School and retired in 2011 from the Ohio Power Company after 34 years of service. Eric loved fishing, rooting for the Cleveland Indians and watching NASCAR.

He is survived by his brother, John Briggs (fiancé, Thelma Siegenthaler); nephew, Dustin (Amber) Briggs; great-niece and nephew, Ashlyn and Easton Briggs.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A private family service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Eric may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved