Eric R. Briggs65, of Dover went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born on Dec. 7, 1954 in Dover he was a son of the late Richard and Doris Hurst Briggs. He graduated in 1973 from New Philadelphia High School and retired in 2011 from the Ohio Power Company after 34 years of service. Eric loved fishing, rooting for the Cleveland Indians and watching NASCAR.He is survived by his brother, John Briggs (fiancé, Thelma Siegenthaler); nephew, Dustin (Amber) Briggs; great-niece and nephew, Ashlyn and Easton Briggs.Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A private family service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Eric may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.