Eric R. Colwell
70, of Strasburg passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in the Mercy Medical Center at Canton. Born Dec. 29, 1948 in Kittanning, Pa., he was a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Moore Colwell. Following his graduation from Kittanning High School in 1966, Eric proudly served his country with the United States Army as a Medic during the Vietnam War. Upon the completion of his service, he received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1974. He was an Engineer at Allied Machine before a sudden illness forced his retirement. Always using his mechanical skills, Eric was the best handyman around, and could fix or build anything. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and loved being outdoors, especially camping. A man of deep faith, he was a member of the Christian Lighthouse Apostolic Church in New Philadelphia.
A wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather, Eric will be sadly missed by his wife of 48 years, Adrienne Wardrop Colwell; children, Michelle (Bill) Dial of Cuyahoga Falls, Aimee (Jerry) Weiss of Bath, Jeremy Colwell of Strasburg, Eric (Jasmine) Colwell of Norton; brother, Rod (Sharon) Colwell of Michigan; eight grandchildren, Jazmine, Remi, Avery, Cloey, Maxx and Mia Colwell, Christopher and Sophia Dial.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. in the Christian Lighthouse Apostolic Church at 260 21st St SE, New Philadelphia with Pastor Kermit Hall officiating. Friends may call in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at 140 South Bodmer Ave., Strasburg on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Interment will be in the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Eric may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Lighthouse Apostolic Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019