Eric S. Morris
of Salem Township passed away May 2, 2020 at the age of 43. He was born Jan. 31, 1977 in Dover, Ohio. Eric enjoyed being outdoors and loved anything to do with being outside. Hunting, fishing, finding arrowheads and mushrooms were just a few of his favorite past times. Eric attended Indian Valley high school and later went on to finish his GED. He was saved at first Baptist Church in Port Washington, Ohio and enjoyed being around his family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Eric Morris of Uhrichsville; grandma, Eva "Peewee" Morris; grandfather, Charles Leroy Morris of Uhrichsville; grandparents, Helen Lucille Meek and John Meek of Port Washington, Ohio; grandmother, Catherine "Kate" Streeter of Port Washington and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Eric is survived by his loving mom, Mary (Till) Meek; dad, Kevin (Greek) Meek Sr; brother, Kevin Meek Jr, all from Port Washington, Ohio; sister, Melody Alexander of Dover, Ohio; daughter, Tayler Morris; grandchildren, and Justin Mushrush both from Uhrichsville, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Eric will be sadly missed by his many family members and friends who he held very dear to him. He never missed a chance to say he loved them.
In keeping with the families wishes, cremation has taken place and a service Celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
" Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear." Author Unknown
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
of Salem Township passed away May 2, 2020 at the age of 43. He was born Jan. 31, 1977 in Dover, Ohio. Eric enjoyed being outdoors and loved anything to do with being outside. Hunting, fishing, finding arrowheads and mushrooms were just a few of his favorite past times. Eric attended Indian Valley high school and later went on to finish his GED. He was saved at first Baptist Church in Port Washington, Ohio and enjoyed being around his family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Eric Morris of Uhrichsville; grandma, Eva "Peewee" Morris; grandfather, Charles Leroy Morris of Uhrichsville; grandparents, Helen Lucille Meek and John Meek of Port Washington, Ohio; grandmother, Catherine "Kate" Streeter of Port Washington and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Eric is survived by his loving mom, Mary (Till) Meek; dad, Kevin (Greek) Meek Sr; brother, Kevin Meek Jr, all from Port Washington, Ohio; sister, Melody Alexander of Dover, Ohio; daughter, Tayler Morris; grandchildren, and Justin Mushrush both from Uhrichsville, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Eric will be sadly missed by his many family members and friends who he held very dear to him. He never missed a chance to say he loved them.
In keeping with the families wishes, cremation has taken place and a service Celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
" Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear." Author Unknown
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2020.