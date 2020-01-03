|
Erika Lehman
"Together Again"
age 90, went to celebrate the new year with her husband Bill just before midnight on Dec. 30, 2019.
Ricki, daughter of the late Ernest and Martha (Soldati) Wyman was born on April 14, 1929 in Shanesville, Ohio. She married William "Bill" on Oct. 8, 1946 and built a loving and lasting family with him for 70 years before his death in 2017.
Ricki retired from Hart's Family Center after working there in security for many years. She and Bill were instrumental in starting the Tusco Traveliers camping club and spent many years pulling a camper up and down the east coast with Bill driving and Ricki navigating with her maps. In retirement they spent summers as permanent campers at Tall Timbers and loved having their grandchildren camp with them. Bill and Ricki were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Ricki is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Jeff and Kim) Lehman of Strasburg, William (Bill and Lori) Lehman, Jr. of New Philadelphia and Michele (Shelley) Cook of Dover, brother Fred (Marion) Wyman of Dover and sisters Virginia Williams of Switzerland and Kay (Roger) Dalton of Kentucky, her grandchildren Daniel Palmatier, Shawn Minard, Shannon Cook, William Cook, and Geoffrey Lehman; and her great-grandchildren Daxx, Dylann, Hallie, Hannah, Drew, Reese and Joshua. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her son Frank.
She will be inurned according to her wishes at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, next to her husband. Private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020