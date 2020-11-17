Erma Elizabeth Beachy



85, of 6236 CR 203, Millersburg, passed away at her residence on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 after a lengthy period of declining health. She was born on Nov. 12, 1935 to the late Perry and Pennola (Boley) Hochstetler. On Nov. 17, 1957 she married Jacob J. Beachy who survives. Erma was a homemaker and a member of the Amish Church. She loved each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and will be missed by all of them.



Surviving is her husband Jacob and their five sons, Arlen (Ada) Beachy of Sugarcreek, Dale (Twila) Beachy of Millersburg, David (Lorene) Beachy of Goshen, Ind., Lewis Lynn (Marilyn) Beachy of Middleport, N.Y., and Jacob Jr. (Mary Ellen) Beachy of Millersburg; her brother, Ray (Helen) Hochstetler; sister, Katherine Kelly; sisters-in-law, Fannie Marie (late Emil) Hochstetler and Nettie (late Roy) Hochstetler; brother-in-law, Otis (late Alma) Kuhns; 36 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Lester (Mary) Hochstetler, Emil Hochstetler, and Roy Hochstetler; sisters Verna Blaylock, Edna (Alvin) Gingerich, and Alma Kuhns; three granddaughters, LuAnne, Lori, and Leah; and one great-granddaughter Hannah.



Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the home with Bishop Leon D. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Hochstetler Cemetery, Berlin Township. Friends may call after 6 p.m. on Monday and any time Tuesday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice as well as to the church, family, and friends for their support during this time.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store