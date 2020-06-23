Erma M. Smailes
Erma M. Smailes

81, of Sugarcreek, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born in St. Clairsville, OH on September 28, 1938 to the late Lester and Helen (Butler) McCracken and married Willard Smailes on June 15, 1963. He died November 19, 1986.

She is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Darrell) Miller of the residence and Diane (Chris) Parsons of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Ryan Parsons of Brunswick and Aaron Parsons of Cleveland; her siblings, Esther Sellers of Gnadenhutten, Anne Stine of Fredericksburg, Sally (Dan) Singell of Alma, Michigan, Ruth (Floyd) McCleary of Warren, OH, John (Sandy) McCracken of New Rumley, and Dale (Carol) McCracken of Reidsville, North Carolina. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gary, Jim, Ellsworth, Lois, Audrey,and Alice.

Public graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Blissfield Cemetery in Coshocton County with Rev. Richard Rose officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
