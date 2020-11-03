1/
Erma N. Troyer
1930 - 2020
Erma N. Troyer

89, of 2993 CR 114, Sugarcreek, died at her residence on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on Dec. 10, 1930 to the late Noah M. and Anna (Mast) Miller. On Jan. 20, 1955 she married Mahlon A. Troyer who passed away on Nov. 2, 2020. Together they shared 65 years, 9 months, and 13 days of marriage. Erma was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church District #46.

Surviving are her two children, Mary (Paul Jr.) Raber of the home and Willis (Miriam) Troyer of Sugarcreek; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esta (Roy) Yoder of Baltic, Mary (Mose) Hershberger of Sugarcreek, and Martha (late Andrew) Yoder of Sugarcreek. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Noah and a brother-in-law, Andrew Yoder.

A double funeral service for Mahlon and Erma will be held at the home on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. with Bishop Daniel E. Raber officiating. Burial will follow in the Schlabach Cemetery. Friends may call after 5 p.m. on Monday and any time on Tuesday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their support during this time.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
09:00 AM
at the home
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
