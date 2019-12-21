Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Ernesto "Chef Ernie" Porco


1938 - 2019
Ernesto "Chef Ernie" Porco Obituary
Ernesto "Chef Ernie" Porco

81, of New Philadelphia and formerly Uhrichsville, died Dec. 19, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born in Belmonte Calabria, Italy, in his family's home on Feb. 14, 1938, he was the son of the late Matteo and Angela (Pinnichia) Porco. Ernie spent his early years in New York and Atlantic City until moving to the community. He was the head chef at Atwood Lodge from 1967 to 1974. Then, he started his own culinary business, Chef Ernie's. He was a member of the Chef Association of New York for 62 years also.

Ernie will be deeply missed by his family including his children, Kathy Morgan, Peggy (Don) Hayes, Lisa Wagner, Tina (Ron) Amstutz, Ernie Porco, Michael (Misty) Porco and Julia Porco; his step children, Bob (Lisa) Alsept and Eric Alsept; his grandchildren, Amanda (Charlie), Katie, Eddie, Dustin (Crystal), Cory, Travis, Cassandra (Ryan), Ashley (Andrew), Chelsea (Brandon), Lauren (Cody), Nikki (Jordan), Ernie (Taylor), Rochelle (Zach), Lindsey (Brandon), Mike, Parker, Ian, Luke, Taylor, Vanessa and Nathan; his step grandchildren, Aleia, Alexa and Kaden; his great-grandchildren, Haylee, Briella, Luke, Molly, Owen, Theo, Luca, Hunter, Grayson, Gaven, Easton, Gannon, Raelyn, Rowan, Tommy, Morgan, and CJ; and several extended family members. He was preceded in passing by his late wife, Betty A. Porco whom he married on July 5, 1994; and his daughter, Angela Owens; and several siblings.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and again one hour prior to the service on Monday. A service celebrating Ernie's life will be held on Monday, Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will follow in New Cumberland Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ernie by visiting the funeral home website, www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 21, 2019
