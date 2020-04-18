|
Ervin E. Fondriest
84, of Canal Fulton and formerly of Dover passed away on April 16, 2020. He was the youngest child of the late James and Sybilla (Franz) Fondriest. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Earl and Elden Fondriest and his sister, Nadine Collins. He was an avid hunter and was a man of strong Catholic faith. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Dover with the class of 1953. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight for several years. He retired from GTE/ Verizon after 32 years of service. He was an industry leader in telecommunications and worked for Litel Communications where he was the CEO for over 10 years. He also worked at the Huron County Juvenile Court for several years.
Ervin is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Annalee (Simmerman); his daughter, Faith (Scott) Green; and his son, David (Monica) Fondriest. He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Brad (Nicole) Green, Joe (Jenna) Green, Meg (Joe) Theil, Michaela Fondriest, Stephen Fondriest, Chandler (Alli) Fondriest, and Malia Fondriest. "Cookie Papa" will be missed by his great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Grayson, Tessa, and Scarlet Green. He is also survived by his sisters, Jean Fondriest and Marion Karl and his brother, Ronald Fondriest; along with his brother-in-law, Jerry Simmerman.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A memorial mass will take place at the Prince of Peace Parish in Barberton, Ohio at a later date. A private family burial will be held at St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover. To sign an online guestbook for Ervin, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website at www.tolandherzig.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020