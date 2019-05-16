|
Esta B. Doerres 1934-2019
Age 85 of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health. Born at Wooster, Ohio on February 10, 1934, Esta was a daughter of the late Rev. Henry N. and Hilda Bertha Ackerman Doerres. Following her graduation from Dover High School as class Valedictorian, Esta completed her undergraduate studies in Education at the University of Ashland and later completed a Master's Degree in Education at Kent State Univeristy. Esta returned to New Philadelphia in 1960 and was hired to teach elementary religion classes for the New Philadelphia Council of Churches. Esta's longtime friend and companion, Jane Seeman assisted in teaching many of the classes and together, they co-operated Happy Days Christian School, The Arc, and the Sunshine Learning Center from the New Philadelphia First Church of the Nazarene. Esta's faith was nurtured at both Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the New Philadelphia First Church of the Nazarene. Esta and Jane enjoyed traveling, hosting gospel sing along evenings and when Jane wrote her book, "Still Dews of Quietness", Esta assisted the legally blind Jane in editing and provided illustrations throughout the work. An avid volunteer for her community, Esta spent a great deal of time helping anyone in need but was particularly passionate about her work at Kids R Us – Circle of Friends, and at Friends of the Homeless. She even continued in the education field for many years at Buckeye Career Center where she taught English and Math. Being an only child, Esta adopted her cousins as siblings and through the years enjoyed their friendships and company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her friend, Jane.
A memorial service celebrating Esta's life will be led by Pastor Mark Maddux on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the New Philadelphia First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Following the service, a light reception will be held in the church social hall. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Wooster Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Esta's name may be directed to New Philadelphia First Church of the Nazarene, 233 Fair Ave NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Esta by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 16, 2019