Estelle Louise Wallace

Estelle Louise Wallace Obituary
Estelle Louise Wallace

97, of Dover, passed away Saturday evening, April 4, 2020, in New Dawn Nursing Home following a period of declining health. Born in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio on July 24, 1922, she was the daughter of the late William and Venora (Penrose) Phillips. After graduating from the former Adena High School, she served as a switchboard operator and worked in the office assisting with drafting for GTE in Cadiz.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Laurie Vannetta of New Philadelphia, David (Jean) Golladay of Wintersville, and Lucinda (Jerome) Capers of Fox Island, Washington; and her grandchildren, Thomas (Jana) Vannetta, David (Catherine) Golladay, Jennifer (Keith) Mallory, Eric (Barbara) Capers, Jerome (Nancy) Capers; niece, Eleanor (Tom) Kindsvatter; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Hibinger; great-grandchildren, Nicholas (Danielle) Capers, Shane and Ava Capers, Dimitri and Owen Capers, Gunther and Briar Golladay, Rachel Mallory, and Cooper Vannetta and one expected great-grandson in the fall. Several nieces and nephews complete the family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wallace; and her son, William Randall Wallace; and her granddaughter, Elaine Capers.

No public visitation or services are scheduled and inurnment will be held in Holly Memorial Garden in Colerain, Ohio.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020
