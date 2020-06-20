Esther A. Monaco



93, of Dover passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Aultman Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born on May 17, 1927 in Dover to the late Joseph and Carmela Fudoli Pace. Esther was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Monaco on January 11, 1991; sons, Daniel and Joseph Monaco; and a brother, Vince Pace. Esther was a homemaker who also worked as a Proof Reader at the Times Reporter. Her faith was the center of her life; she was a dedicated life member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and could be seen at mass every day. She also loved sports, and was known for her softball abilities, having played until she was 65 years old. Esther also enjoyed following all of her grandchildren with their sporting and school activities. A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Esther will be sadly missed by her children, Susan (Paul) Bonaduce of New Philadelphia, Carmie (George) Glasser of North Canton, Frank (Sherri) Monaco of Canton, Paul (Karen) Monaco of Dover; brothers, Donald Pace of New Philadelphia, Nicholas Pace of Canton; sister, Tina Saba of Louisville; grandchildren: Jessica (Christopher) Dorrance, Eric (Samantha) Bonaduce, Emily and Phillip Glasser, Nathan (Aimee) Monaco, Megan (Christopher) Starr, Morgan Monaco, Joseph (fiancé, Ashley Starr) Monaco, Anthony, Moriah, Andrew and Anne Marie Monaco; great grandchildren, Adrienne and Mason Bonaduce, Amelia, Audrey, William, Carolyn Monaco, Ellington and Lincoln Starr.



A private family mass will be held in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Dover. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Esther may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.



