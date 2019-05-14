Esther E. Kline



84, of Benton, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was born in Holmes County on July 8, 1934 to the late Edward E. and Clara (Schlabach) Kline. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



She is survived by her sisters, Mary (Roman) Raber of Sugarcreek and Fannie Kline of Benton; brother-in-law, Vernon Kurtz of Millersburg; sister-in-law, Fannie Kline of Millersburg and 12 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leroy Kline and sisters, Susan Kurtz, Barbara Kline and Clara Edna Kline.



Services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Zion Christian School, 6102 CR 207, Millersburg with Pastor Alvin Beachy officiating. Burial will be in the Hochstetler Cemetery in Berlin Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime Tuesday at the Zion Christian School. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019