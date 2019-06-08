The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Roy Coblentz residence
Esther E. Miller 1953-2019

65, of 1063 US 62, Wilmot, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home. Esther fought a courageous battle with sarcoidosis for 32 years and a year with cancer. She was born in Millersburg on August 1, 1953 to Ezra M. and Ella M. (Yoder) Keim and married Aden J. Miller on October 13, 1977. He survives. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her mother, of Fredericksburg; children, Merlin Miller and Adam Miller, both of the home, Rosa (Mervin) Miller of Dalton, Allen (Ruby) Miller of Baltic and Ruby (Jason) Miller of Ephrata, Pa.; grandchildren, Maciah, Cordell, Jayce and Charli; brothers, Ervin Keim and Monroe (Lizzie) Keim, both of Fredericksburg; sisters, Clara (Jonas) Troyer of Millersburg, Mattie (Leroy) Miller and Mary (Marlin) Beachy, both of Fredericksburg and Ella (Eli) Yoder of Apple Creek. She was preceded in death by her father; and an infant brother.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. at the Roy Coblentz residence with Bishop Joe Miller, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Keim Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes county. Friends may call any time at the Roy Coblentz residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff of LifeCare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Spidell – Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 8, 2019
