Esther J. Troyer
6 week-old, infant daughter of John I. and Miriam N. (Miller) Troyer, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:45 AM at her home from the illness of polymicrogyria. She was born in Holmes County on February 19, 2019.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Ivan; 2 sisters, Mary and Anna Lisa; grandparents, Ivan (Esther) Troyer of Millersburg and Noah (Mary) Miller of Warsaw; and great grandparents, Mary Troyer of Millersburg and Elmer (Susan) Kemph of Fresno.
Services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Ivan Troyer residence 1570 TR 111, Millersburg with Bishop Vernon Stutzman officiating. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery in Mechanic Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Ivan Troyer residence. Arrangements are with Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019