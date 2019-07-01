|
Esther M. Conkey Blanks
age 89, most recently a resident of Copley Place Independent Living Center, Copley, Ohio, died peacefully Friday night, June 7, 2019 in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center at Canton following a brief illness. She was born January 24, 1930 in Copley, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Daniel A. and Ruth E. Wagar Hufford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. James C. Conkey, Jr., who died April 22, 1989, her second husband, Bobby R. Blanks, who died August 6, 2002, and her brother, Alvin Hufford. Esther was an elementary school teacher who retired from the Conotton Valley Union Local School District, and had also taught in several other schools in Arizona, Kentucky and the Akron Christian School. She retired after teaching school for a total of 30 years. She was an active and faithful member of the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene, one of the numerous churches where she formerly taught Sunday School. She was the Historian for the Sharon Center Holiness Campmeeting at Wadsworth, Ohio and a former member of the Tuscarawas County Senior Center. She enjoyed using a computer to keep in contact with her friends and family.
She is survived by five sons and a daughter, Dan (Nancy) Conkey of Copley, Stephen (Lori) Conkey of Sandusky, Ohio, Tim (Martha) Conkey of Carrollton, Ohio, Joel (Chris) Conkey of Canton, Jesse (Tammy) Conkey of Strasburg, Ohio, and Mrs. Beth (Charles A.) Nutt of Marydel, Maryland, two step-daughters, Cynthia A. Blanks and Mrs. Pauline (Charles) Madden, both of Oceanside, California, a step-son Kenneth (Margaret) Blanks of Clinton, Ohio, and a large family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor John Lee will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 14, 2019 in the New Philadelphia First Church of the Nazarene, located at 233 Fair Avenue N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Her ashes have been interred in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Per Esther's request, contributions in her memory may be made to The Sharon Campmeeting Association, P.O. Box #186, Sharon Center, Ohio 44274. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
