|
|
Esther Miller
86, of 6845 CR 407 Millersburg, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Holmes County on June 9, 1933 to the late John J. & Fanny (Kuhns) Miller and married Raymond J. Miller on Jan. 4, 1953. He survives. She and Raymond spent the last 38 years wintering in Pinecraft FL, holding garage sales and visiting with friends and neighbors on the front porch. She also enjoyed searching for seashells on the Sarasota beaches. She attended the one room Boyd School in rural Holmes County. She was a homemaker, a member of Gospel Haven Mennonite Church in Benton, and enjoyed sewing and gardening. While in Holmes County she loved spending time on the farm surrounded by family and grandchildren. Esther and Raymond put many pleasant miles on their golf cart, touring the farm and visiting the family cabin getaway.
In addition to her husband, with whom she celebrated 67 years of marriage, she is survived by 6 children; Mahlon (Connie) Miller of New Philadelphia, Mark (Liz) Miller of Millersburg, Steve (Elmina) Miller of Sugarcreek, Ruth Miller of Delaware Ohio, Paul (Kim) Miller of Millersburg, Ray (Lynelle) Miller of Asheville NC and daughter-in-law Ruby (Wayne) Miller of Baltic; 18 grandchildren, LaFonda (Ruark) Miller, Lance Miller, Joel (Megan) Miller and Deanna (Zach) Zeisiger, Kyle and Kendra Miller, Brendon (Mia) Miller, Brittany (Josh) Troyer, and Kimberly (Justin) Troyer, Monica, Nikki, Angie, Shania and Shelby Hershberger, Rosanna, Carolyn, Jacob Miller and Aiden Miller; 9 great-grandchildren, Rogan, Caynan and Cyprus Miller, Parker and Caroline Miller, Remi and Sylvie Zesiger and Ariel and Sawyer Hershberger; a sister, Iva (Clarence) Yutzy of Berlin, sister-in-law Viola Miller of Sarasota Fl, and brother-in-law Levi Sommers of Aiken, South Carolina. Esther was preceded in death by a son, David; a grandson, Trenton David; sisters Anna, Elva, Mary, Nora and Verna; and three brothers, Atlee, Albert and Roy. The family wishes to thank LifeCare Hospice and David and Clara Miller for the exceptional care they provided during the last few months.
Services will be held at 10 AM, Wed., April 29, 2020 at Gospel Haven Mennonite Church in Benton, with Pastor Sam Yoder officiating. Interment in the Gospel Haven Cemetery following the service.
Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 27, 2020