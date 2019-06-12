Esther Raber 1931-2019



88, of 3899 TR 188 Baltic, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home. She was born in Holmes County on February 15, 1931 to the late Henry and Mary (Miller) Schlabach and married Albert A. Raber on January 25, 1951. He survives. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five daughters and two sons, Miriam (Jr.) Kline of Millersburg, Dennis (Marilyn) Raber of Walnut Creek, Ada Mae Kaufman of Livermore, Colo., Erma (Marvin) Hershberger of the home, Mary Esther (Ivan) Yoder of Millersburg, Benny (Mabel) Raber of Berlin and Cindy (Ivan) Miller of Baltic; 26 grandchildren; 64 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and her brother, Junior (Lois) Schlabach of Berlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Adin Merle Kaufman; three grandsons, Merle, Jesse, and Keith; three great grandchildren, Logan, Alaina and Benjamin; three brothers, Dannie, John, and Wayne and her sister, Fannie.



Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Raber Residence with Bishop Delbert Erb officiating. Burial will be in the Raber Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



