The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Raber Residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Raber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Raber


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Esther Raber Obituary
Esther Raber 1931-2019

88, of 3899 TR 188 Baltic, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home. She was born in Holmes County on February 15, 1931 to the late Henry and Mary (Miller) Schlabach and married Albert A. Raber on January 25, 1951. He survives. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five daughters and two sons, Miriam (Jr.) Kline of Millersburg, Dennis (Marilyn) Raber of Walnut Creek, Ada Mae Kaufman of Livermore, Colo., Erma (Marvin) Hershberger of the home, Mary Esther (Ivan) Yoder of Millersburg, Benny (Mabel) Raber of Berlin and Cindy (Ivan) Miller of Baltic; 26 grandchildren; 64 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and her brother, Junior (Lois) Schlabach of Berlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Adin Merle Kaufman; three grandsons, Merle, Jesse, and Keith; three great grandchildren, Logan, Alaina and Benjamin; three brothers, Dannie, John, and Wayne and her sister, Fannie.

Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Raber Residence with Bishop Delbert Erb officiating. Burial will be in the Raber Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now