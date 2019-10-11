Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
LifeWay Church at New Philadelphia.
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
LifeWay Church at New Philadelphia.
Esther Ruth Beam


1944 - 2019
Esther Ruth Beam Obituary
Esther Ruth Beam

75, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Hennis Care Centre at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Collar) Harig, Esther was born April 15, 1944 on her family's farm outside of New Philadelphia. Esther was a woman of faith and was a member of LifeWay Church at New Philadelphia. She worked as a manager at Dairy Mart, which later became known as Circle K, at New Philadelphia and during her younger years, she worked as a seamstress.

She is survived by her husband, Okey Beam whom she married on March 8, 2003; her children, Derl (Mary) Phelps of New Philadelphia, Paul (Beth) Phelps of Dover and Mark (Angela) Phelps of New Philadelphia; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Festi of Dover and two brothers, Carl and Glen Harig both of Uhrichsville. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her first husand, Lowell Phelps, who passed away on February 9, 2001; a granddaughter, Ashley Phelps and a brother, Paul Harig.

In keeping with Esther's wishes, cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A memorial service celebrating Esther's life will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in LifeWay Church at New Philadelphia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Esther by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Esther's memory to LifeWay Church, 742 Cookson Avenue SE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019
